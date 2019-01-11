Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to a call of a supposed stolen car and a potential transaction of electronics occurring at a restaurant along E. Stone Avenue.
Two subjects were ultimately arrested; David O’Neal and Joshua Chandler.
When contacted, O’Neal repeatedly gave officers misinformation about his identity and had possession of someone else’s license. When searched, two syringes were found in his pockets, police say.
Chandler was also found to be in possession of a bag of (suspected) heroin, which was in his wallet, police say. Several times during his apprehension Chandler became ill. When officers asked, he would not admit that he swallowed anything illegal, police report.
Later on, police learned that he ingested bags of heroin and he had to be given Narcan on his way to the hospital, police say.
A search of the vehicle, which was not reported stolen at the time, turned up syringes and two handguns in the glove box. Neither were listed as “stolen” at the time. Speakers and headphones were also located, officers say.
O’Neal was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false driver’s license, false name/address given to police, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, police report.
Chandler was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a schedule 1-4 drug and destruction of evidence, police say.
Seized items were taken to property and evidence, and Chandler and O’Neal were transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.
