Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police responded to a call along Fountain Inn Rd. in Spartanburg county, in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.
The suspect was caught attempting to steal a washing machine from the residence, but his Honda became stuck in the mud, preventing him from leaving the location, officials report.
When police searched the suspect, two syringes were found on his person with what authorities suspected was methamphetamine. The owner of the residence plans to press charges, the vehicle, however had to remain at the residence until the ground was dry enough for it to be pulled out.
The suspect was placed into custody of Spartanburg County Police and identified as Willie Rowell. Rowell is facing charges of burglary in the third degree, petite larceny, and possession of methamphetamine.
