DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man was arrested Sunday night after a chase that began in the city ended near Duncan in Spartanburg County.
Multiple law enforcement units responded to the area where the chase ended along SC-290 Sunday night.
Alia Paramore, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department confirmed William Louis Henson was arrested.
Paramore said the chase began when officers spotted a vehicle sought in connection to a kidnapping and home invasion case that Greenville County deputies were investigating.
Deputies said that crime happened on May 12 around 8 a.m. Two suspects entered a house, armed with a gun, and stole various items before they fled, according to deputies.
Henson, 22, was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Monday on 13 charges, including kidnapping, assault and battery, burglary, failure to stop for blue lights, and multiple weapons offenses.
No other details have been released at this time.
