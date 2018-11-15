MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police say a chase for an uncooperative driver ended in a crash near Mauldin High School this evening.
On Thursday, police say a concerned driver called in an erratic driver near East Butler Road just before 8 p.m. Police tried to stop the suspect driver, and began a short chase when the suspect didn't stop. The chase eventually reached speeds that weren't safe in the city, so they called it off.
During the chase, officers say they tried to box the suspect in. The suspect did bump into a patrol vehicle before taking off. No major damage and no injuries were reported.
Eventually, the suspect wrecked near Mauldin High School. Officers believe alcohol may have been a factor. As of writing, the suspect has not been identified as police are in the early stages of an investigation.
Mauldin PD is also figuring out if SCHP or the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will get involved based on where the suspect wrecked the car.
