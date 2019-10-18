Designer handbags theft
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for three unknown suspects, who are wanted for shoplifting nearly $6,000 worth of designer handbags from a local department store on Thursday. 

Police say the three suspects made their getaway in a white Cadillac. 

Anyone who is able to identify the people pictured, should contact the GPD at 864-271-5333 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

