GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for three unknown suspects, who are wanted for shoplifting nearly $6,000 worth of designer handbags from a local department store on Thursday.
Police say the three suspects made their getaway in a white Cadillac.
Anyone who is able to identify the people pictured, should contact the GPD at 864-271-5333 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
