GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a student at the West Greenville School was arrested Tuesday after she was found with a knife on campus.
Police said school staff found a folding knife with a blade more than two inches long in Jacey Fay Romano’s possession.
Romano was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
She was also suspended indefinitely by the school district.
