SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)-Police said a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the September 2017 shooting of a Spartanburg teen.

19-year-old Kiyounnie Duran Jackson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Fisher Avenue last year, officers said.

According to police, Derrick Lamar Bennett, Jr., Regina Nicole Foster and Jacory Sharod Foster were charged in 2017 in connection with the case.

Regina Foster, 17, and Jacory Sharod Foster, 26 were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.

Authorities said Bennett, 21, was arrested in Union County after a missing person investigation. Bennett was also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The Union County Sheriff's Office also charged Bennett with giving false information to police and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the case. Officers said Reyna Jefferies, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Jefferies is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.