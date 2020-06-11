ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating after three people were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning.
APD says the call from the Hillcrest Apartments came in at 4:20 a.m. Officers found the three victims suffering from non-life threatening wounds, with one victim transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Police say their initial investigation revealed multiple suspects opened fire on a group of victims standing near parked cars at the apartment building. One vehicle and one apartment were struck by gunfire as well.
APD described this as a brazen act of violence and are asking for help in the case. If you have any information on who may have committed the shooting, call police at 828-252-1110.
