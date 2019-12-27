RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Christmas Day, just after 9 p.m. Spindale Police conducted a traffic stop that ended in over an ounce and a half of methamphetamine being seized, according to their social media.
Officers conducted the stop along Stonecutter Street, where officers found over 35 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Officers arrested Jesse Burham, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was placed under a secured $15,000 bond.
