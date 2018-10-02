Surveillance image of suspect

Surveillance photo from Asheville PD (Source: APD)

Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Asheville are asking for help identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card at the Target on McKenna Road on September 2. 

Police released a photo of the suspect, a woman with long brown hair

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.   

