RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Late in the evening of September 8, 2019, two victims reported being robbed by 4 individuals after they were assaulted by a group of individuals in Forest City.
Officers then began an investigation into the incident. As a result, common law robbery warrants were issued for: Andrew Robert Holloway, age 28, of Hill Street, Forest City, NC; Akeil Kelis Omar Franklin, age 18, of Hill Street, Forest City, NC; and Moesha Desha Carson, age 23, of Helens Lane, Rutherfordton, NC.
Forest City Police Department will also be seeking a juvenile petition for a fourth person suspected to be involved in the robbery incident.
On September 16, 2019, Holloway and Franklin were arrested and charged with two counts of common law robbery. Both were placed in the custody of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone knows the location of Carson, they are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
