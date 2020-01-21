HENDSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After one person was shot during a verbal altercation in the parking lot of Norm's Minit Mart along Dana Road on January 18th, officers have announced an arrest in the investigation.
The victim was transported for the injuries sustained, but later was released from the hospital.
Hendersonville Police Department obtained an attempted first degree murder arrest warrant for two suspects, Jose Guerra and Javier Riley.
On January 21st, both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Henderson County Detention Facility.
The Hendersonville Police Department was able to make the arrest with the assistance of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals.
