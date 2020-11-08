SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police are investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded Sunday evening.
We received several tips about the scene around 8 p.m. Interim chief Casey Bowling confirmed details to FOX Carolina just after 8:20 p.m. According to him, two males were shot and killed along Tribble Street earlier in the evening. Seneca PD got the call to the scene around 7:15 p.m., per Bowling.
He says there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. The Oconee County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victims.
Stay tuned for updates.
