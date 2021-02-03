LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens police are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Jan. 22.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene along the 800 block of Spring Street around 9:30 p.m. LPD chief Krissy Cofield confirmed the shooting. Cofield says a suspect has also not been identified as of writing.
The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jarius Mickele Byrd of Laurens, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Cofield notes the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with crime scene technicians.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020, a bond hearing was held for the suspect, 27-year-old Antone Blakely. Blakely was charged with the following:
- Kidnapping
- Criminal conspiracy
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Assault by mob, 2nd degree
- Murder
Blakely was denied bond for each charge except for two. There is a $80,000 bond for criminal conspiracy and $1,000 bond for assault by mob, 2nd degree.
LPD later confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 3 that two more people were arrested and charged in connection with Byrd's death: Mikel Kishon Burnside and Shykorie Nacarya Grant, both 20 years old and from Fountain Inn. Both men are charged with assault by a mob, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Grant was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond for all charges levied against Burnside and Grant was denied, and they are now held in the Laurens County Detention Center.
