ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating a shooting that has sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday evening.

APD says the shooting was called in at 7:20 p.m. from Buffalo Street in the western part of the city. The victim was taken to Misson Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

The initial update was posted around 7:45 p.m. on the department's Twitter page.

We've reached out for more information. Stay tuned for updates.

