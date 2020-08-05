ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating a shooting that has sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday evening.
APD says the shooting was called in at 7:20 p.m. from Buffalo Street in the western part of the city. The victim was taken to Misson Hospital for treatment in critical condition.
The initial update was posted around 7:45 p.m. on the department's Twitter page.
APD on scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 7:20 pm in the area of Buffalo St. in west Asheville. Victim transported to Mission with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/kc1iIcF81s— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 5, 2020
We've reached out for more information. Stay tuned for updates.
