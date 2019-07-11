ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in the Biltmore Village area on Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened on Reed Street.
One person was struck multiple times and later died at the hospital.
Some nearby residents were relocated and others were asked to shelter in place as negotiators spoke to the barricaded suspect.
That suspect was arrested without further incident.
Police don't yet know what led to the shooting.
The names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released
