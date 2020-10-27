ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are seeking information after a man was assaulted with a metal object Monday night near downtown.
Police said they were called to Merrimon Avenue at 11 p.m. and arrived to find the victim had been struck in the head with a metal object causing a serious injury.
"The initial investigation revealed that the victim was accosted for money, and when he refused, he was struck by the suspect," APD spokesman Christina Hallingse said in a news release.
The suspect was a short man with long brown hair, some facial hair, and he was carrying a metal cane.
"This incident remains under investigation. If anyone has information concerning this incident, or on the identity of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110," Hallingse said.
