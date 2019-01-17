SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested after officers were called to the McDonald’s on Garner Road Wednesday night, where employees said the woman had been throwing items at drive-thru workers.
Officers said they arrived to find Kelly Lowery behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima in the drive thru lane and pointing a phone toward the drive-thru window. Police said Lowery told them she and her passenger had not been given their order and the McDonald’s workers had been making fun on them. Officers saw a McDonald’s bag and food wrappers strewn inside the vehicle and said the passenger had food all over her shirt. They also detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver and asked her to take a field sobriety test. During the test, police said Lowery was unable to recite the alphabet correctly and had to pause several times.
Lowery was arrested and taken to the county jail where officers said she urinated on the seat as she was waiting to take a breathalyzer test and then “pretended to blow” into the machine, but it was registered as a refusal.
Lowery was charged with driving under the influence and booked into jail. She was released shortly after noon Thursday, according to online jail records.
