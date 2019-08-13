ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a woman accused of trying to take a child out of a mother’s arms at a city park now faces multiple charges.
Police said they were called to Pack Square Park on August 9 after an attempted kidnapping was reported.
When officers arrived, they said the learned that Shannon Adams attempted to take a child from the mother's arms. Adams was also accused of assaulting the mother and father while the parents struggled hold onto the child.
Police said witnesses stepped in and helped break them up.
Adams was arrested for two counts of simple assault on August 9. The following day, an additional charge of assault on a child under 12 was added. Police said the magistrate did not find enough evidence to file a kidnapping charge.
