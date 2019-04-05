ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said a woman who admitted to stabbing a man during a quarrel in her apartment early Friday morning was not charged.
According to an incident report, police were called to Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane just before 12:30 a.m.
They arrived to find the victim, a 30-year-old man, bleeding profusely in an upstairs bedroom. Officers said the man had suffered three stab wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and police then spoke to the woman who lives in the apartment, who admitted she stabbed the man while he was strangling and attacking her on her bed.
The woman told police she had invited the victim and others over for a card game and a few drinks. She said the victim became combative at one point started a fight with her in her kitchen, causing her kitchen table to break. She said the victim then threatened to go upstairs and take her TV, so she followed him with her purple pocket knife in hand. Upstairs, shew told police the victim knocked her onto the bed, climbed on top of her, and began to strangle her. She said her pocket knife fell next to her in the struggle and she claims she used it in self-defense to get the man away from her.
The woman was not charged but police said investigators will likely follow up with further questions.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: 2 bodies found buried on Spartanburg Co. property
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.