UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a woman was arrested after assaulting another woman with a baseball bat and pepper spray.
It happened on July 12 at an address on O’Shields Street.
Police said they were called to the home just after 2:30 p.m. and met with the victim, a 36-year-old woman.
According to the Union Public Safety incident report, an argument ensued between the victim and 26-year-old Shermorris Clowney after the victim woke up and found Clowney smoking meth in the room where the couple’s dog sleeps.
That argument turned physical and Clowney was accused of hitting the victim, striking her with a baseball bat, throwing glassware at her, and eventually shattering the victim’s car window with the baseball bat as she attempted to leave.
During the fight, the victim told police she sprayed Clowney in the eyes with a homemade pepper spray, made of cayenne pepper and water. Afterward, Clowney was accused of striking back by splashing the pepper mixture onto the victim.
Clowney was arrested and charged with domestic violence and malicious injury to personal property.
Per the incident report, Clowney was released on a $100 bond on July 13.
