Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Saturday, Feb. 2nd, Greenville Police responded to a disorderly female in a popular North Main Street restaurant, called 'Trios'.
The female was identified as Megan Elizabeth Dunar, 32. The female would not stop cursing in public and was initially placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, police say.
One woman in the restaurant required stitches on her foot due to the suspect throwing glassware.
When Dunar was placed in the patrol vehicle, she attempted to kick out the window. As officers restrained her, she kicked one more officer in the chest and attempted to bite the other officers, police say.
After the suspect was restrained and was being taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, Dunar repeatedly told a GPD officer that she was going to kill her.
Dunar was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and threatening the life of a public official.
