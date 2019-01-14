SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested after she was accused of hitting another woman in the head with a machete.
The attack happened on Jan. 7 at an address on Caulder Avenue.
Police said they arrived to find the victim with a four-inch gash on her forehead.
The victim told police she and Tyanna Robinson, her girlfriend, had been arguing about money and medicine that had gone missing.
Robinson was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, according to Spartanburg County Detention Center records.
