GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a South Carolina prison inmate a new charge in connection with a sex assault on a child.
Samuel Whitner, 34, is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree after the new investigation.
Whitner is locked up at Broad River Correctional in Columbia for a prior sexual assault on a six-year-old. The new charges stem from sexual abuse on another child which occurred while Whitner was out on bond on the earlier offense, before he was sentenced to prison.
The sex abuse reportedly occurred between May 1, 2009 - November 11, 2009 while the victim was between 10 and 11 years old.
Police said Whitner used a contraband cell phone to contact the victim, now 20, and harassed her, seeking nude photos.
After receiving numerous, unwanted social media messages from Whitner, police said the victim came forward about the earlier abuse.
Greenville police said they notified the SC Department of Corrections of the investigation and said prison officials found a contraband cell phone in Whitner’s prison cell.
Whitner is currently 10 years into his 30-year sentence for the sex crime involving the six-year-old.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the SCDC to see if the prison system plans to file additional charges.
MORE NEWS - Police: Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; baby cut from her womb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.