GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A body was discovered Sunday along Millennium Drive near Laurens Road, but police say no foul play is suspected.
Donald Porter with the Greenville Police Department says a woman was reported missing from a nearby hotel after 11:30 p.m. The body was discovered to be her, and police say she collapsed while walking her dog.
The coroner later identified her as 33-year-old Erin Christine Rose of Anderson. According to the coroner, Rose was staying with family at the nearby Red Roof Inn and went out to walk the family dog around 11:15 p.m. on August 31, before her family reported her missing the next day.
According to coroner Parks Evans, two people jogging on Millennium Drive near Laurens Road found her in a grassy area near the road. She was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m. on September 1.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.
The incident is still under investigation.
