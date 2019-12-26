Ingles in Westminster

 (FOX Carolina/ December 26, 2019)

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Westminster police chief said a woman was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened in the parking lot of the Ingles on East Main Street.

A child was also at the scene but was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, the police chief said.

