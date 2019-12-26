WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Westminster police chief said a woman was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.
The collision happened in the parking lot of the Ingles on East Main Street.
A child was also at the scene but was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing, the police chief said.
MORE NEWS - Greenville police ID man accused of stealing $20K Rolex from store, need help tracking him down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.