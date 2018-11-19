GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Monday the woman who reported to officers that a mother had left her newborn baby girl with her and fled on Nov. 10 has been arrested in the case.
Monique Yolanda Jackson, 34, initially told them she had been a passing motorist who the child's mother flagged down and left the child with her without warning.
Jackson, 34, of Pensacola, FL, told police the baby was naked and she took the girl to get some clothes and a car seat from a family member before taking the newborn to the hospital.
"Since that time, GPD investigators have determined that the entire story was fabricated," police department spokesman Donnie Porter said in a news released Monday.
Porter said Jackson has since changed her statements about what happened on the night of Nov. 10.
"Investigators have established that her participation in this incident was intentional and was part of prearrangement to assume custody of the newborn," Porter said.
Jackson was arrested Friday and charged with filing a false police report.
The baby's mother was identified by Greenville County deputies and the sheriff's office is investigating her involvement.
Fox Carolina has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional details.
