UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said two women were arrested after a fight involving a baseball bat and pepper spray.
It happened on July 12 at an address on O’Shields Street involving 26-year-old Shermorris Clowney and 36-year-old Michelle Thompson
Police said they were called to the home just after 2:30 p.m. and met with the women.
According to the Union Public Safety incident report, an argument ensued between after one woman woke up to find the other smoking meth in the room where the couple’s dog sleeps.
That argument turned physical and both women were accused in the physicality.
The violence included strikes with a baseball bat, throwing glassware, and eventually shattering the a car window with the baseball bat.
During the fight, one of the women told police she sprayed the other in the eyes with a homemade pepper spray, made of cayenne pepper and water. Afterward, the other woman was accused of striking back by splashing the pepper mixture onto her partner.
Thompson was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and malicious injury to personal property for using the baseball bat to damage Clowney's property.
Clowney was also arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Per the incident report, Clowney was released on a $100 bond on July 13.
Thompson was still being held in the Union County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.
*The article has been corrected to reflect that both Thompson and Clowney were charged after the incident.
