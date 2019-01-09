NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Newberry police and county deputies are investigating after a person was shot in the back and killed on Monday.
Police said they were called to All Auto on Glenn Street Monday afternoon and found 58-year-old Sterling Andrea Winn of Irmo dead.
No one has been charged directly in Winn’s death but police said Tyleek Tywon Goudelock, 26, of Newberry was charged with misprision of felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana second offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in proximity to park and possession of a controlled substance related to the incident.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the motive for this shooting is not yet known and asked anyone with information to call the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Senseless gun violence has become too common in our community,” McClurkin said in a news release. “I’m asking the public for help in identifying the person who committed this crime.”
