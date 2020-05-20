HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say tried to get money out of a bank using stolen documentation.
Police say the suspect attempted to obtain money from the bank on May 15. They reportedly used a stolen debit card and driver's license.
The suspect was also driving a black Nissan Armada, which police say displayed a stolen South Carolina license registration of FWS932.
Officers say that, based on surveillance footage, the suspect may have been wearing a wig in an attempt to hide their identity.
Anyone with information on who the individual may be is asked to reach out to Detective M. Durner at (864) 697-3046. Tips can also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department's app which can be downloaded in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching "Hendersonville PD."
