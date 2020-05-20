Stolen driver's license, debit card suspect

The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say tried to obtain fraudulent money using a stolen debit card and driver's license, while driving a stolen car on May 15, 2020. 

 Source: Hendersonville Police Department

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say tried to get money out of a bank using stolen documentation. 

Police say the suspect attempted to obtain money from the bank on May 15. They reportedly used a stolen debit card and driver's license. 

The suspect was also driving a black Nissan Armada, which police say displayed a stolen South Carolina license registration of FWS932. 

Officers say that, based on surveillance footage, the suspect may have been wearing a wig in an attempt to hide their identity. 

Anyone with information on who the individual may be is asked to reach out to Detective M. Durner at (864) 697-3046. Tips can also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department's app which can be downloaded in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching "Hendersonville PD."

