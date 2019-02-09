Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police have confirmed a young woman is missing out of Easley on Saturday.
The woman is named Ashley Dillard and is believed to be in danger, police say.
Our crew spoke with Ashley's mother, Tracy, who said one of Ashley's sisters got a bizarre call on Feb. 8th saying that Ashley told them to call her family and say "your sister Ashley was at this address and someone needs to call 911" and hung up.
Officials went to the location, which turned out to be an apartment complex, Tracy said.
They found the original caller, and she told officials she saw Ashley get into a a blue car with some man.
Since then, her Facebook has been hacked, and the unidentified male is the suspect, her mother said.
The family has tried to get into contact with him unsuccessfully.
Details are limited at this time, but if anyone has any information on Miss Dillard's whereabouts, they are asked to call Easley Police at (864) 859-4025.
