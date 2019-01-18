POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Polk County deputies are asking for help after they say a 3-year-old horse was found dead in the pasture of its owner Thursday morning.
PCSO says the horse was found shot in the heart in its pasture on John Weaver Road early in the morning. PCSO sent the Bay Warmblood mare to a laboratory for a necropsy and found it was shot by a .22 caliber rifle sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. that day.
The pasture borders John Smith Road.
Anyone with information should call PCSO at 828-894-3001 during normal business hours, or 828-894-0187 after hours to speak with an officer.
