TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County deputies say they've arrested a man one week after finding a child abandoned in a church parking lot in March.
We first reported on March 27 that deputies found the child in a black bag in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on US-176. PCSO says the child was malnourished and injured, and eventually arrested the mother, Heather Lyn Walsh.
This week, investigators revisited the case, saying they originally received a 911 hang-up call that same day saying a 6-month-old child reported missing from its crib. PCSO says they were immediately suspicious because of multiple inconsistencies during interviews with those at the home. Evidence was collected from the home, and Walsh and her boyfriend, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Oren Hardin of Tryon, were questioned at PCSO headquarters. Walsh would be charged with child abuse/endangerment/neglect.
Investigators continued with dozens of interviews, canvassing communities, fielded hundreds of messages and tips, served multiple search warrants, searched multiple homes, reviewed forensic reports, reviewed hundreds of pages of location data, watched hours of surveillance video, met with the District Attorney’s Office multiple times, and worked around the clock with authorities in North and South Carolina. This would result in Hardin being charged with the following:
- Attempted 1st degree murder
- 1st degree kidnapping
- Felony breaking and entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and entering
Hardin remains behind bars on a $200,000 secured bond.
The abandoned child and her older sibling are in North Carolina DSS custody.
"This case had several twists and turns, and I expect my people to follow every possible lead and document every critical piece of evidence so that the District Attorney can prosecute offenders like Josh Hardin to the fullest extent of the law without having to worry about cut corners or rushed judgments," said sheriff Timothy L. Wright. "Days like today make all the stress and long hours law enforcement and public safety professionals face on a daily basis worthwhile.”
PREVIOUS STORY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.