TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Polk County said a death investigation is underway after human remains were found along Howard Gap Road.
Deputies said they were called Tuesday when the remains were discovered. On Wednesday, deputies returned to the scene with special agents from the NC SBI to collect the remains. The Polk County Rescue Squad, Saluda Fire and Rescue, Henderson County Rescue Squad, and Tryon Fire Department assisted in the recovery.
Deputies said they were not able to identify the remains due to the amount of decomposition, but said based on clothing recovered at the scene, the deceased may have been female.
The remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies ask anyone with information about a missing person to contact Detective Captain Breena Williams of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.