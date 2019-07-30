SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A package thief in Spartanburg may have got an unexpected surprise over the weekend.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Judd Street on July 28 after receiving a report of a theft of mail.
The victim told deputies she was expecting a package on July 26 and had received a notification from FedEx that it had been delivered at 9:16 a.m. The delivery notification came about an hour later, and when the victim went to retrieve the package, she told deputies it wasn’t there.
The package contained nine tarantula spiders valued at around $1,000, per an incident report.
Deputies said the victim did not have a surveillance system and there are no suspects in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.