COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Broad River Correctional inmate faces a murder charge after prison officials say he strangled his cellmate to death using bed sheets in January.

According to SCDC, inmate Isaac Starke was found dead in his cell on January 6, but his death had been under investigation since then. We first reported on Starke's death more than a month ago, when SCDC originally announced his death:

On Friday, SCDC Police Services arrest Starke's cellmate, 47-year-old Walter M. Glass, and formally charged him with Starke's murder after he reportedly confessed to prison investigators.

SCDC claims that on January 5, the day prior to Starke being found deceased, Glass attacked Starke and secured a knotted part of a bed sheet around Starke's neck. Glass was reportedly able to pin Starke to the floor with his feet on Starke's chest and head, pulling the sheet to continue strangling Starke.

Glass has since been ordered to bond court in Richland County.

SCDC records show Glass was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Beaufort County, along with sentences for armed robbery and 2nd Degree burglary from there as well.