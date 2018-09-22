ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Staff at Craggy Correctional Center had to put out fires and contend with flooding caused by some inmates on Saturday.

Officials say around 3 p.m., inmates set trash cans on fire in at least three housing areas and flooded another by stopping up toilets and sinks.

Other inmates also used microwaves to burn popcorn to create smoke.

Management says no staff members or inmates were assaulted, and staff were able to extinguish to fires.

Inmates were evacuated to the yard as the situations were handled.

The Prison Emergency Response Team will be on site for an undetermined amount of time, and local law enforcement were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

The incidents are under investigation.