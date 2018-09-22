ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Staff at Craggy Correctional Center had to put out fires and contend with flooding caused by some inmates on Saturday.
Officials say around 3 p.m., inmates set trash cans on fire in at least three housing areas and flooded another by stopping up toilets and sinks.
Other inmates also used microwaves to burn popcorn to create smoke.
Management says no staff members or inmates were assaulted, and staff were able to extinguish to fires.
Inmates were evacuated to the yard as the situations were handled.
The Prison Emergency Response Team will be on site for an undetermined amount of time, and local law enforcement were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.
The incidents are under investigation.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Bentley threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and the South Caro…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.