SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 96-acre property belonging to serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has sold for $500,000 according to county records.
The property, originally purchased by Kohlhepp in May 2014, was where investigators discovered the bodies of three victims: Charlie Carver and Johnny and Megan Moxie. This same property is also where survivor Kala Brown was discovered.
Records show that Strange Properties #1, LLC, purchased the land on September 18, 2018. Originally, the property was to be sold in a public auction, but the court approved the private sale in August 2018. Items that were on the property were auctioned off online that same month.
