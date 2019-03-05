SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Spartanburg County deputies investigate a shooting at a night club that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, the property owner has shut down the club.
Deputies said they responded to a call in reference to a shooting at Club 295 on Southport Road around 4 a.m. Upon their arrival, they encountered a large, 'unruly' crowd.
The Spartanburg Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to assist in gaining control of the situation.
Deputies learned that two people had been shot on scene. The victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Details surrounding what happened prior to deputies' arrival, or suspects are limited.
A second shooting was reported in the area at Lee’s Crossing apartments on Powell Mill Road. It is not known if the two incidents are related at this time.
The owner of the property where Club 295 was housed shut down the club on Monday, citing a clause in the lease allowing the owner to terminate the renter's agreement due to any illegal activity without an eviction notice. The locks on the building were changed.
Deputies said Tuesday they have been called to the Club 295 address 13 times since the beginning of 2018 for various incidents, including two assaults, two prior weapons offenses, and another incident involving an assault with a firearm on October 13, 2018.
Deputies ask anyone with information is ask to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC. Callers may remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a financial reward.
