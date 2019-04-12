BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Multiple breaking and entering suspects have been plaguing the county, deputies say.
APRIL 8TH
Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, a suspect attempted to break into Boone’s Corner gas station located at 1899 Brevard Road in Arden. The suspect had a pry tool, a garbage can, and was driving a dark colored older model sedan, possibly a Toyota.
APRIL 9TH
On April 9, at approximately 2:40 a.m., two suspects broke into the Citi Stop convenience store located at 2550 Brevard Road. The suspects broke through the front glass of the store and stole two cash registers.
On the same date, at approximately 3:15 a.m., unknown person(s) broke into the restaurant attached to the Boone’s Corner gas station stealing a safe.
If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers at 828.255.5050.
