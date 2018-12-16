GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Police are looking for two men they say broke into a business in Greer a week ago.
Police released surveillance video showing the suspects breaking in to It's Tobacco on East Wade Hampton Boulevard.
According to officers, they ripped out two of the cash registers, each with about $30 inside.
Investigators say they left about $1,300 in losses and damage.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.
