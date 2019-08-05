GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) -- A video of an arrest in Greenville County is making rounds on social media, reaching more than 30,000 views since being posted.
Many of you reached out to Fox Carolina about this, wanting to know more about what happened between deputies and the suspect.
Public opinions are so far split about 50-50, with some believing the arrest went too far, while others say the suspect should’ve complied with deputies’ commands.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about this case…including exactly what led up to the moments caught on video. After the arrest was caught on camera by a local auto shop, they made the video public.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they couldn't comment, other than to say, the internal affairs department is investigating.
Nick Simmons and other workers at Simuns Tire and Brake were working under the hood on August 1st, when their attention was pulled from cars to chaos.
In surveillance footage captured by the shop, a man who identified himself at Zebbie Hudgens begins to walk away from the deputy and that's when the deputy runs after him. Once they have a brief encounter, Hudgens takes a step back and it quickly escalates with the man being brought down by the deputy. On the footage, back up deputies arrive.
"You're on the ground and you're under control by these guys, no one has the right to stand on you and punch you."
Greenville county deputies couldn’t say what led up to the arrest, but in one of the videos released by an auto shop employee, you hear one deputy try to explain by saying, "The guy ran from us. We tackled him to the ground. He wouldn’t put his hands behind his back and we did punch him.” You then hear that deputy reiterate the man wouldn’t comply.
With the video receiving thousands of views, there are mixed comments. We spoke to Zebbie and his charges range from driving under suspension to resisting arrest.
Zebbie said on Monday evening he is still recovering from the incident. We will continue to cover what led up the arrest.
