GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A chase has come to an end along Wade Hampton Boulevard on Monday evening, Greenville Police confirm.
Authorities say the original call came in for a stolen vehicle, but the driver was lost once they merged into traffic.
Officers said they stayed within in the speed limit while in pursuit.
Details are limited at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
