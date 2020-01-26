GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning citizens of the Palmetto State to be aware of radon.
January is considered Radon Action Month.
According to DHEC, radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water and finds its way into homes through cracks and holes in the foundation, construction joints, and plumbing fixture.
If you aren’t aware of its affects, it can change your life.
Experts say, "Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, next to smoking."
Essentially, this gas is an effective silent killer over time.
"That should be addressed. It's easy enough to correct and repair," said Ralph Quin, own of Quin Company.
Quin Company specializes in radon testing. They’ve seen the harmful effects this natural gas can play in the lives of residents.
The only way to know if your home has elevated radon levels is by having it tested. If there’s a need for serious concern, it can be reversed through specialized treatment.
"There's no way to seal or block radon from getting in. So, you must control in some manner by depressurization," said Quin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.