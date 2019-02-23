SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Put Down The Guns Now Young People organization will be changing the location for the Victor Ogan vigil Saturday, due to inclement weather says Jack Logan, founder of the organization.
Instead of downtown Spartanburg being the location, the vigil will be held inside at the Beacon Drive-In at 255 John B. White Sr. Blvd, Spartanburg.
It starts at 7:00 p.m.
