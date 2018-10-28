ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist has died as a result of a collision Sunday afternoon.
Blue Ridge Parkway rangers responded to the scene near the Tanbark Ridge Parking Overlook at Milepost 377 around 3:30 p.m.
Witnesses told rangers a southbound vehicle was making a left turn into the overlook when the northbound motorcycle struck the vehicle.
The motorcyclist died as a result of the injuries sustained. Nobody else was injured.
The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Rangers continue to investigate.
