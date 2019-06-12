ORLANDO, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Administration said an investigation is underway after a small aircraft reportedly crashed into a Florida lake Wednesday afternoon.
According to the FAA, the Cessna 182 crashed into Lake Maitland near Orlando, Florida around 11 a.m.
The crash happened after the plane made a stop at Orlando Executive Airport. It's final destination was Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
The single-engine plane never made it.
The Orlando Sentinel reported the pilot made an emergency call to the tower before the crash, saying he was not "getting gas in the right tank.”
Crews were still searching the lake for the plane Wednesday afternoon.
The FAA is investigating the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the cause of the crash.
MORE NEWS:
Dog dies after Union Co. house fire, woman taken to hospital as precaution, firefighters say
Crews search through the night to rescue an elderly man and his dog who got lost hiking in Polk County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.