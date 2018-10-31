Greenville County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) --
The Mayor of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, reported that numerous sewer drains were found in the upstate, with red balloons tied to them.
Mayor Sam Lee said that they will be conducting an extensive search of the sewer lines throughout the city just in case. This will ensure the public has a safe and enjoyable Halloween.
The balloons are reminiscent of the Stephen King novel and movie, It.
Reports suspect this Halloween prank is just a tribute to King's clown character Pennywise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.