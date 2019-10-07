GENERIC - Fire 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home was damaged in a fire in Greenville County on Monday evening. 

The fire broke out on Old Easley Bridge Road, according to a press release. The Parker Fire Department responded to the blaze. 

The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

No other details were immediately available. 

