GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home was damaged in a fire in Greenville County on Monday evening.
The fire broke out on Old Easley Bridge Road, according to a press release. The Parker Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS
Coroner identifies woman found dead in car outside Greenville apartment complex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.