Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross disaster trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Plantation Drive, was damaged by a fire early this morning, officials release.
The Pendleton Fire Department responded to the blaze, Red Cross officials reported.
The Red Cross is helping four adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food,clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Pendleton Fire Department has not released any details, but we will update accordingly.
